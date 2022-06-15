MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-07-11-14-15-16-18-21-22
(one, two, three, seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday
Recognition of Juneteenth, the effective end of slavery in the U.S., gained traction after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. But after an initial burst of action, the movement to have it recognized as an official holiday in the states has largely stalled.
Nation
Emma Thompson wants to start a conversation about pleasure
The summer movie season has not, traditionally speaking, been known for its nuanced attention to female sexuality.
Nation
Federal transit agency orders improvements to Boston system
Federal transportation officials issued a series of orders to the Boston area's troubled public transit agency Wednesday to address what they called "longstanding issues" with the system's "overall safety program and safety culture."
Business
After Yellowstone, floodwaters near Montana's largest city
Floodwaters that rushed through Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities earlier this week moved through Montana's largest city on Wednesday, flooding farms and ranches and forcing the shutdown of its water treatment plant.
Variety
Neptunes producer Chad Hugo lets his music do the talking
Chad Hugo is a man of very few words. But helping craft some of the biggest songs of the early 2000s, his music may have spoken louder than he ever could.