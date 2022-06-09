MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-05-07-09-12-13-15-20-22
(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Home & Garden
It's OK to reinstall your bird feeders, U's Raptor Center says
Current guidance reflects a low transmission risk of bird flu, but things could change.
Variety
Justice Barrett's $425K tops among Supreme Court's authors
Supreme Court justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries, according to financial reports released Thursday.
Sports
Former Marquette basketball star George Thompson dies at 74
George Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program's all-time leading scorers, has died. He was 74.
Politics
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
With never-seen video, new audio and a mass of evidence, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will attempt to show the "harrowing story" of the deadly violence that erupted that day and also a chilling backstory as the defeated president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: