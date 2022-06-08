MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-06-09-10-12-13-17-18-20-22
(one, three, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Minneapolis Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to three years in prison for stealing drugs during traffic stops
New York woman finds lost dachshund — in Hilary Swank's lap
Chelsea Blackwell's dachshund, Blue, disappeared Monday, and the distraught owner went in search.
Business
Live updates | UN chief: Trade deal could avert mass hunger
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations is pursuing a deal that would allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea and unimpeded access to world markets for Russian food and fertilizers.
Business
Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks
The Interior Department said Wednesday it will phase out sales of plastic water bottles and other single-use products at national parks and on other public lands over the next decade, targeting a major source of U.S. pollution.
Nation
Cosby accuser challenged over timing of trauma, depression
An attorney for Bill Cosby challenged an accuser of the actor and comedian Wednesday over her struggles with depression, suggesting they were clearly not spurred by Cosby sexually abusing her when she was 16 in 1975, as her lawsuit alleges.
World
Venezuelans big presence in caravan after visa requirement
After walking for two days along rural highways in southern Mexico along with several thousand other migrants, Venezuelan Wilber Pires spent what was supposed to be a day of rest for the caravan asking for help to buy medicine for his daughter.