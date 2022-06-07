MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-06-07-08-13-16-18-19-22
(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to "reach a higher ground" and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.
US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the $325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Joshua Tree park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water
A popular hiking trail to an oasis in Joshua Tree National Park has been temporarily closed so bighorn sheep can get undisturbed access to water.
Golfers put aside 'reprehensible' Saudi moves to join series
The stars of the new Saudi-funded golf league tried to fend off concerns on Tuesday about human rights abuses and signing up to accept hundreds of millions of dollars despite the risk of being banned from long-standing events.