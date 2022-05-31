MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-04-06-10-14-15-16-18-20-21
(one, two, four, six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
'No joke': Initial rounds of National Spelling Bee get tough
One speller ran off the stage in the middle of her time at the microphone, saying she needed to pee. Another tried to walk back to her seat after spelling her first word correctly, only to be reminded she had a vocabulary word next. During one particularly brutal stretch, 10 consecutive spellers heard the bell that signals elimination.
Nation
9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington
A 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northeastern Washington state.
Nation
Critic Notebook: At Cannes, a plea for the variety of cinema
One of the most viral moments from the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped over the weekend with the presentation of the Palme d'Or to Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness," wasn't a slip on the red carpet or those fighter jets that flew over Tom Cruise's head. It was the director James Gray making a thoughtful argument for how mainstream moviemaking can be more than superheroes.
Variety
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Nonfiction
Nation
Depp-Heard defamation trial: What is the jury considering?
After a six-week trial, a civil jury in Virginia is deliberating defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial has featured lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars' short and volatile marriage. But what is the case really about? And what will the jury need to decide?: