MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-05-06-07-10-11-15-18-20-21
(three, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
After a six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage, both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday — they want their lives back.
Nation
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for more than $1.5M
The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.
Business
Yard of Picks: Indy boosts gambling ties with sports lounge
Alex Kertis browsed a list of Indianapolis 500 favorites -- call it, a yard of picks -- on his phone and the potential bettor found his choice. The Indy resident just needed to brush up on Alex Palou before he tapped the screen.
Books
Literary giant Fiona McCrae moves on from Minnesota's Graywolf Press
Fiona McCrae brought Minnesota's Graywolf Press from a small regional publisher to a worldwide literary powerhouse.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday: