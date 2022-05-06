MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-04-05-11-12-13-14-16-17-19-20
(one, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
Nation
McConnell, Utah leaders honor 'larger than life' Orrin Hatch
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Sen. Orrin Hatch on Friday, celebrating the Utah icon as a principled conservative, committed public servant and man of faith.
Nation
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's dad
A hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty Friday in a suburban New York a suburban New York crash that killed the father of Nicki Minaj and was promised a year or less in jail, disappointing prosecutors and the hip hop star's mother.
Inspired
After losing everything in a house fire, the Rev. Jen Crow found healing in helping others
A bolt of lightning took everything but her precious family. The experience led the Minneapolis minister on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.
Inspired
A tiny Brontë book, sold for $1.25 million, to return home
Book of poems by a young Charlotte Bronte will return to the remote parsonage on the moors of northern England where it was made.
Business
Live updates | Biden: US sending another $150M in assistance
President Joe Biden on Friday authorized the shipment of another $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia's invading forces.