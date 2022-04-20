Variety

Céline Sciamma's " Petite Maman " couldn't be more different in scope and scale from "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." There are no castles, or corsets or waves crashing up against craggy cliffs. There is no sex or lust or desire. Yet emotionally, the quiet, restrained and exceptionally tender "Petite Maman" is on equal footing. And from one angle, they're both ultimately about goodbyes.