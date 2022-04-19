MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-06-07-10-11-14-16-18-19-20
(two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah
The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star.
Business
Flyers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'
A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats.
Nation
Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial
A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday afternoon in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.
Nation
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Actor Johnny Depp told jurors Tuesday that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of domestic violence.
Music
Afropunk Festival coming to Minneapolis on June 19 to showcase Black culture
This will be the first Midwest fest after events in Europe, Africa and the eastern U.S.