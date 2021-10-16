MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-05-07-08-11-14-15-16-17-18-19
(three, five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
More From Variety
Politics
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection, and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said.
Business
'Halloween Kills' carves out $50.4 million at box office
"Halloween Kills" may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
The Latest: Fauci dismayed by Texas' move to ban mandates
Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying Sunday that it is "really unfortunate" that Gov. Greg Abbott has moved to ban vaccine mandates in the state of Texas.
Business
Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award
Celebrities will join Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aiming to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
Variety
A funky Flea celebrates his birthday, his school's founding
Flea had a funky birthday. So did the music school he co-founded that has become an LA institution.