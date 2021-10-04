MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-05-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-17
(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen)
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit
Former President Donald Trump now has a Dec. 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations, a court said Monday.
World
Jordanian king's properties undercut father figure image
Jordan's King Abdullah II was meeting with the World Bank president, asking for more financial support for his country's battered economy, just around the time the news broke: A trove of leaked documents revealed the king had secretly bought more than a dozen luxury homes in the U.S. and Britain for over $100 million in the past decade.
Business
A look at world leaders named in the Pandora Papers
A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars.
Local
Wisconsin DNR defies board, reduces fall wolf quota
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Monday dramatically scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state's fall season in open defiance of its policy board, setting up another clash between liberal-leaning department leaders and conservative board members.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday: