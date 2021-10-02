MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-06-07-10-11-12-14-15-19-22
(three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
The Latest: Biden: 'Painful milestone' of 700,000 US deaths
President Joe Biden mourned "the painful milestone" of 700,000 American deaths from COVID-19, a day after the U.S. surpassed that mark on Friday.
Nation
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.
Nation
Daughters of Carl Levin christen US warship bearing his name
The future USS Carl M. Levin was christened Saturday by the Michigan senator's daughters, who simultaneously smashed bottles of sparkling wine against the warship's bow at Bath Iron Works.
World
COVID-19-delayed Chopin piano competition opens in Poland
A gala concert on Saturday opened the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin international piano competition, which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.