MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-05-06-10-12-13-15-16-18-19
(two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
World
Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province
The Taliban on Monday banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
Variety
Review: 'The Madness of Crowds,' by Louise Penny
FICTION: Louise Penny's latest mystery imagines a post-COVID world.
Nation
Middlebury College to strip chapel name over eugenics role
Middlebury College will remove the name of a former Vermont governor from the campus chapel because of his "instigating role" in eugenics policies of the early 1900s that "sought to isolate and prevent the procreation of so-called 'delinquents, dependents, and defectives,'" the school announced Monday.
Nation
R. Kelly's life, from troubled talent to trafficking trial
R. Kelly has long faced and denied allegations of lurid behavior and sex abuse. A jury has now found him guilty of sex trafficking in a federal trial in New York stemming from those allegations.
Local
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.