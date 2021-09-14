MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-05-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-20
(two, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Norm Macdonald, former 'Saturday Night Live' comic, dies
Comic Norm Macdonald, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer who was "Weekend Update" host during the 1990s, has died.
Sports
Cantlay too busy concentrating to think of celebrating
Even with the kind of season that earned him the PGA Tour vote as player of the year, Patrick Cantlay doesn't watch a lot of his golf highlights on television.
World
Children a big part of migration through perilous Darien Gap
Every day, at least 500 migrants from around the world sail out of Necocli, a small town on Colombia's Caribbean coast, across the Gulf of Uraba to the village of Acandi, to start a week-long trek through the jungle that takes them into Panama — the next stop on the long road to the United States.
Variety
Butcher & the Boar will reopen in the North Loop in 2022
The lauded restaurant, which closed last year in downtown Minneapolis, finds a new home.
Nation
Missouri cave with ancient Native American drawings sold
A Missouri cave containing Native American artwork from more than 1,000 years ago was sold at auction Tuesday, disappointing leaders of the Osage Nation who hoped to buy the land to "protect and preserve our most sacred site."