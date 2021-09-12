MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-05-10-13-14-15-16-17-18-21-22
(two, five, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'RBG' filmmakers find a rich vein: Feminist love stories
The label "date movie" hasn't traditionally been applied much to documentaries but filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen have twice now made non-fiction films of trailblazing female icons that also happen to be portraits of loving, supportive marriages.
Nation
Epic Games appeals ruling in lawsuit alleging Apple monopoly
Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition.
Variety
Polish nun, cardinal who defied communism are beatified
Poland's top political leaders on Sunday attended the beatification of two revered figures of the Catholic church — a cardinal who led the Polish church's resistance to communism and a blind nun who devoted her life to helping others who couldn't see.
Business
Poignant return for Met Opera after 18-month pandemic pause
Even before the first note, there were a pair of standing ovations — one when the chorus filed in and another when concertmaster Benjamin Bowman walked on to tune up the orchestra.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday: