MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-05-07-08-09-12-13-17-18-21
(two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Nation
Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' star, dies at 89
Olympia Dukakis, the veteran stage and screen actor whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher's mother in the romantic comedy "Moonstruck," has died. She was 89.
Local
WCCO Radio legend Howard Viken dies at 97
He was a staple of the powerhouse AM station during his 39-year career.
World
10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede
At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued.
Business
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.
Business
Eli Broad, billionaire entrepreneur who reshaped LA, dies
Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist, contemporary art collector and entrepreneur who co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., died Friday in Los Angeles. He was 87.