MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-17-19
(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Business
Biden meets Republicans as Democrats push on for virus aid
President Joe Biden met late Monday with a group of Republican senators who have proposed a slimmed down $618 billion coronavirus aid package — a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking — as congressional Democrats vowed to push ahead with or without GOP support.
Nation
Advocates: Workers here illegally may shy from investigators
Immigrant advocates say they fear workers at a Georgia poultry plant where a liquid nitrogen leak killed six people may not come forward to federal investigators for fear of arrest and deportation.
Variety
Bosnian director: Movie's human-rights focus resonates now
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — As an independent filmmaker from a country without an established film industry, Bosnia's Jasmila Zbanic said she is used to improvising. That's…
Business
California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies
Police in California arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream on social media that showed him with a gun and two women lying motionless on the floor of an apartment.
Business
Famed South Carolina stop for presidential hopefuls closing
After more than three decades of hosting presidential candidates testing their mettle among voters in the first-in-the-South primary state of South Carolina, the Greenville landmark, Tommy's Country Ham House, is turning off the fryer and shutting its doors.