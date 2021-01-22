MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-19-22
(two, three, four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-two)
Nation
Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car
A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.
Business
The Latest: French doctors: Don't talk on public transport
French doctors have new advice to slow the spread of the virus: stop talking on public transport.
Business
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
A major British doctors' group is says the U.K. government should "urgently review" it's decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.
World
UN: Violence in Sudan's Darfur killed 250, displaced 100,000
Tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur region have killed at least 250 people and displaced more than 100,000 people since erupting earlier this month, the U.N. refugee agency said.
World
Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus
Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.