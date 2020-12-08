MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-05-06-09-14-15-17-18-19-22
(one, two, five, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Arctic survey won't hurt polar bears, government says
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Monday that a seismic survey planned for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska this winter would…
Nation
2 killed, 2 critically injured in Omaha house explosion
An explosion that leveled a home in Omaha killed two people and left two others critically injured Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
Celebrities
Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college 'mess-up'
Maybe Olivia Jade Giannulli had hoped for kid-glove treatment in choosing the family vibe of "Red Table Talk" for her first public comments about the college admissions scandal involving her famous parents.
National
Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job
Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to bring the coronavirus pandemic under enough control to open most of the nation's schools during his first 100 days as president — going much further on the issue than he has in the past, even while warning that the U.S. is facing a "dark winter."
Variety
Legal panel: Free Minnesota man jailed for life as a teen
A national panel of legal experts recommended the immediate release of a Black man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager nearly two decades ago.