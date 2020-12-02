MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
04-05-07-09-12-13-14-17-19-21-22
(four, five, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
National
Arizona's Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn into the Senate on Wednesday, narrowing Republican control of the chamber and underscoring his state's shift from red to blue.
National
Stock indexes shake off a weak start and end mostly higher
Stocks shook off early losses and managed to end mostly higher on Wall Street, even as weakness in technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes.…
National
Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year.
Variety
NYC bar owner who defied coronavirus restrictions arrested
An owner of a New York City bar that was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions was arrested after a sting in which plainclothes officers went inside and ordered food and beverages, the city sheriff's office said.
Nation
Eyeball sculpture damaged in Dallas protest being repaired
A large sculpture of an eyeball in downtown Dallas is in the process of being repaired after it was tagged with graffiti during a protest following George Floyd's death.