MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-06-08-11-12-13-16-17-18-19-22
(two, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer
An appeals court affirmed a 55-year prison term Tuesday for a member of the MS-13 gang who organized the killings of four teenagers in a Long Island park when he was 15 — but it also expressed regret that the end of parole for federal prisoners means he won't have incentive to reform.
Variety
Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach
Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states and the District of Columbia over a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of some 40 million customers.
National
Court: North Dakota governor can't fill dead candidate seat
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election, the North Dakota Supreme Court concluded Tuesday.
National
Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as virus spreads
Officials in the nation's largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one.
National
Prosecutor: Unemployment claim made in Scott Peterson's name
A California prosecutor says someone has filed an unemployment claim in the name of convicted murderer Scott Peterson.