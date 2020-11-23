MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-06-08-12-14-16-17-18-21
(one, three, four, six, eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday tapped Obama administration veterans for top national security positions, signaling a stark shift from the Trump administration's "America First" policies that disparaged international alliances, career diplomats and other veteran government officials.
New York state sues Buffalo diocese over priest misconduct
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and two former church leaders, alleging they covered up allegations of sexual misconduct and misused charitable assets by supporting predatory priests who were allowed to retire or go on leave.
Despite Trump's prod, Mich. to consider certifying Biden win
Michigan election officials on Monday appeared to edge closer to certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, meeting against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's unprecedented campaign to subvert the results of the election.
Transgender woman sues Georgia corrections officials again
A Black transgender woman on Monday sued Georgia prison officials, saying they have failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults behind bars and failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment.
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S. and public health experts…