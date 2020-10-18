MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-06-09-10-13-14-16-17-19-20
(two, four, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
