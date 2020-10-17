MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-05-06-11-12-13-14-16-19-22
(two, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
More From Nation
National
Police officer shot, another man injured in Kansas shooting
A police officer and another man were injured by gunfire in Kansas, authorities said.Lyons police officer Cory Ryan was shot multiple times when responding to…
Nation
A few keystrokes summon vigilantes to Kenosha, Wisconsin
The night the Kenosha Guard sprang to life – and then dissolved
Coronavirus
Rural hospitals in Midwest struggle to handle surge of virus cases
As the brunt of the virus has blown into the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, the severity of outbreaks in rural communities has come into focus.
Celebrities
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com "Home Improvement" was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.
Movies
Rhonda Fleming, film star of '40s and '50s, dies at 97
Actress Rhonda Fleming, the fiery redhead who appeared with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and other film stars of the 1940s and 1950s, has died. She was 97.