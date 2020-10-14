MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-05-08-10-12-13-14-17-21-22
(three, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More From Nation
National
Federal judge rules Tennessee abortion law unconstitutional
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period law for abortions is unconstitutional because it serves no legitimate purpose while placing a substantial burden on women who seek abortions in Tennessee.
National
In English, please? Barrett asked to explain legalese
"What does it mean?" and "Can you explain?" were questions President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was asked repeatedly Wednesday on her second day of answering questions from lawmakers.
National
Video indicates slain protester was upset about being filmed
Video from a Denver television station shows that a pro-police demonstrator who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by the station was apparently angry that he was being filmed as he argued with another man just seconds before the shooting.
Local
Wisconsin hits new daily records for virus cases, deaths
Wisconsin hit grim coronavirus milestones Tuesday, reporting record highs for positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations on the eve of an overflow field hospital opening near Milwaukee.
National
Wisconsin judge blocks governor's order limiting indoor capacity
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places, a move that comes as the state breaks records for new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.