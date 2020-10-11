MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-05-08-11-12-13-14-15-16-20-21
(one, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Democrat's praise of strict gun law roils Kansas Senate race
Republicans on Sunday circulated a video of the Democrats' candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas praising strict Australian gun laws that she said "took them all away" to undercut her campaign as a political moderate in what's been an unexpectedly tough red-state race for the GOP.
National
Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million
South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in $57 million in the final quarter for his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham as the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the Nov. 3 election.
Business
'We can't lose our momentum:' Louisiana vows to rebuild
Back-to-back hurricanes in the space of six weeks left this corner of Louisiana blanketed Sunday with tarpaulins, mangled metal and downed power lines — but not necessarily despair.
National
Trump claims he's free of virus, ready for campaign trail
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day.
National
Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests
A private security guard working for a local TV station was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests in downtown Denver, police said Sunday.