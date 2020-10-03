MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-05-08-09-11-12-17-18-19-22
(three, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
