MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-06-09-12-13-14-17-18-19-20-21
(one, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Montana judge extends deadline for returning mailed ballots
A Montana judge has extended the state's deadline for returning 2020 general election ballots by mail, saying that uneven U.S. Postal Service delivery times could result in ballots being delayed, unfairly requiring some people to vote earlier than others or requiring voters to risk exposure to COVID-19 to return their ballots in person.
National
Amy Coney Barrett, likely high court pick, is Scalia's heir
Although Amy Coney Barrett is the expected replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she is more aptly described as heir to another departed Supreme Court justice: conservative hero Antonin Scalia.
National
New trial ordered for NY millionaire in autistic son's death
A federal judge has ordered a new trial for a self-made health care millionaire who was convicted six years ago of fatally drugging her 8-year-old autistic son in a luxury New York City hotel room in 2010.
National
US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks
Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases, entire dorm complexes and frat houses under quarantine, and flaring tensions with local community leaders over the spread of the disease.
National
About 200 people gather in Portland for right-wing rally
About 200 people, dozens of them wearing militarized body armor, gathered in Portland, Oregon, for a right-wing rally Saturday — far fewer than the thousands expected to show to support President Donald Trump and his "law and order" reelection campaign as tensions boil over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for killing Breonna Taylor.