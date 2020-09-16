MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-04-05-10-11-12-14-15-16-17
(one, two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
CDC head: Virus vaccine won't be widely available until summer of 2021
The government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, assuming a safe and effective shot is developed, even as top health officials faced questions about political interference with virus information reaching the public.
National
Native American groups sue South Dakota over voting rights
A Native American voting rights group and two tribes on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit against South Dakota state agencies, alleging that the state is violating federal law by failing to offer adequate voter registration services.
National
Takeaways: Trump's town hall offered preview of debates
The coronavirus cannot be wished away. Real people kept it real. Preparation — and the moderator — matters.
National
Trump appeals order blocking exclusion in district drawing
A week after a three-judge panel blocked an order from President Donald Trump seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the numbers used to redraw congressional districts, the Trump administration on Wednesday gave notice it intends to appeal.
National
US stocks closing lower after Fed rate decision
Stock indexes are closing lower on Wall Street after a getting a brief boost Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged…