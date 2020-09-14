MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-06-07-10-11-12-15-17-19-20
(two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally
Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off south Florida amid forecasts it would grow into a hurricane capable of striking the U.S. Gulf Coast in coming days with high winds and a life-threatening storm surge.
Florida high court again orders governor to pick new justice
The Florida Supreme Court, in an escalating dispute over an appointee's eligibility, issued an order Monday demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis comply with its previous order to appoint a new justice to the high court.
South Carolina's lieutenant governor contracts COVID-19
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday and is recovering in isolation with her family at home, officials said.
Texas officer charged with assault in fatal 2019 shooting
A Texas police officer has been charged with assault for fatally shooting a woman after a struggle over the officer's stun gun last year, prosecutors announced Monday.
EPA rejects quota reductions in victory for corn farmers, ethanol producers
The agency denied 54 waiver requests for 2011-18 that had been sought by oil refiners.