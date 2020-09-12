MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
06-08-09-10-12-14-15-16-18-21-22
(six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Nation
Officials: Parking deck in Atlanta experiences 2nd collapse
A concrete slab at a parking deck under construction in Atlanta collapsed Saturday — the second collapse at the site in as many days — sending a worker trying to shore up the structure plunging several stories below, authorities said.
Business
Latest: Oregon deputy on leave over wildfire claims
The Latest on wildfires in the U.S. West (all times local):1 p.m.OREGON CITY, Ore. — A sheriff's deputy in Oregon has been placed on leave…
Variety
Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
The Latest: Michigan St Univ wants students to quarantine
Health officials are strongly recommending Michigan State University students living on or near the school's East Lansing campus self-quarantine because of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Nation
Family of late NH man held in Lebanon starts foundation
The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decadesold murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas.