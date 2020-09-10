MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-05-06-07-12-15-16-17-19-22
(two, three, five, six, seven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)
