MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-05-07-08-11-12-13-15-19-20
(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)
Truck crashes into pond outside Florida courthouse
A man drove a pickup truck into a retention pond outside a Florida courthouse on Wednesday, authorities said.
Variety
Wisconsin launches new school safety tip line
There's a new tip line in Wisconsin for anyone who wants to report a school safety concern.
National
Noem featured in South Dakota tourism ad airing on Fox News
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some high-value exposure to Republican voters across the country last week during her appearance at the Republican National Convention – and during Fox News commercial breaks.
National
Facebook takes steps 'to protect our democracy' before election
Bracing for a contentious election with no immediate results and possible “civil unrest,” Facebook is enacting a host of measures to ensure its platform is…
Variety
Season 2 of Amazon hit 'The Boys' finds team on run from law
The upcoming season of "The Boys" has so many surprises, revelations and themes ripped from today's front pages that some actors are wondering if their show runner has psychic super abilities.