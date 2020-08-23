MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-06-08-09-12-17-18-19-20
(one, three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn drops out
A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who had been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 years old announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the race.
Variety
City naming sewage plant after John Oliver
A Connecticut town's officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they're naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.
National
Police: 12 arrested, 1 officer hurt during riot in Denver
Dozens of armed "anarchists" descended on the Denver Police Headquarters late Saturday and damaged buildings, set fires and injured an officer, city officials said Sunday. A dozen people were arrested.
Variety
Delaware man charged with pulling gun on abortion opponents
Police in Delaware arrested a man on gun charges after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a group of anti-abortion protesters in the parking lot of Planned Parenthood, authorities said Saturday.
Variety
Deputy believed to first officer in state to die from virus
A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died.