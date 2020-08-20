MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-10-11-13-15-16-17-19-20-21
(one, three, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Virtual Emmys: Less walking, talking, but beware the Wi-Fi
In a typical Hollywood awards show, it's the orchestra's task to nudge off winners whose acceptance speeches wander into overtime. In a virtual ceremony, the internet could give them an unintentional boot.
National
Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends
A $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and residents of Flint who were harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends for a disaster that upended life in the poor, majority-Black city, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.
National
Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.
National
Appeals court gives reprieve to Uber, Lyft in California
An appeals court has allowed ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California while an appeal works its way through the court.
Variety
'Tiger King' zoo closes after animal treatment investigation
The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license.