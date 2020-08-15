MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-06-10-11-13-14-16-18-19
(one, three, four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Variety
PG&E warns of more rolling outages amid California heat wave
California's largest utility warned of a second round of rolling power outages Saturday as a heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continues to strain the electrical system.
Variety
The Latest: In Kansas visit, Dr. Birx urges use of masks
Trump's top coronavirus adviser used a visit to Kansas to urge people to wear masks regardless of where they live.
Nation
Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm
The unusual wind storm that damaged farms, homes and cities across the Midwest this past week could offer lessons for forecasters and the public on how to better prepare for something that packed the power of a category 3 hurricane but lacked the days of warning a typical hurricane offers.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews record on Biden-Harris, economy
President Donald Trump greeted the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this past week with a litany of distortion and falsehoods, raging against cases of voting fraud where they didn't exist and declining to quash conspiracy theories about Harris' eligibility for office.
Variety
Police move in after fights break out during Georgia protest
After several hours of mostly peaceful demonstrations Saturday in an Atlanta suburb that's home to a giant Confederate memorial, large numbers of police moved in to disperse the crowds when fights broke out.