MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-05-06-07-08-15-18-21-22
(one, two, three, five, six, seven, eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Books
French publisher's jarring memoir to be released in English
An English-language edition of "Le Consentement," a French publisher's jarring memoir about her abusive relationship as a teenager with a prominent writer in his 50s, will come out next year.
National
GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Monday that he has subpoenaed the FBI to produce documents to his committee related to the Trump-Russia investigation.
National
DC officials condemn 'horrific' mass shootings at cookout
Police in the District of Columbia are calling for community input to catch the perpetrators of a mass shooting at a crowded block party over the weekend that left one person dead and 20 others, including a police officer, injured.
Variety
Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries
It has been seven years since the central air conditioning system worked at the New York City middle school where Lisa Fitzgerald O'Connor teaches. As…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:1-8-2-5(one, eight, two, five)