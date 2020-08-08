MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-07-10-11-12-15-16-18-19-20
(one, two, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump bypasses Congress with virus-relief orders
President Donald Trump has signed executive orders bypassing Congress to defer payroll taxes for some Americans and extend unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.
Nation
Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic
The coronavirus may be changing the world, but there aren't many signs of the pandemic at the massive annual motorcycle rally being held this week at a small city along Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.
Variety
Shipyard, union reach tentative deal to end strike in Maine
Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works and production workers reached a tentative agreement to end a strike that has stretched on for more than a month during a pandemic, officials announced Saturday.
Nation
A look at the United States' unique failure in responding to coronavirus
Country accounts for 4% of the world's population but 22% of its COVID-19 deaths. Here's why.
National
Bradshaw to visit every Tennessee county in Senate run
U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw said Saturday that her campaign fundraising is in full swing and she plans to visit all 95 Tennessee counties as she tries to flip the seat from Republican to Democrat.