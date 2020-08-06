MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-04-06-09-11-15-16-17-18-21-22
(one, four, six, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Panel ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests
An oversight board is considering firing Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales after he ordered officers to use tear gas to break up protests over George Floyd's death, the last straw for members upset with how the chief has handled incidents since the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in 2018.
National
Former President Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book
A new book by former President George W. Bush will highlight an issue which now sets him apart from many of his fellow Republicans — immigration.
National
'See you in court': ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump
The day after Donald Trump's election in November 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union posted a message to him on its website: "See you in court."
National
Wall Street perks up; S&P 500 edges even closer to record
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high. The S&P 500 added 0.6% after spending much of the day waffling between smaller gains and losses. It rose for the fifth day in a row and is now back within 1.1% of the record high it set in February. The Dow rose 185 points as investors waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. The Nasdaq closed at another record high.
National
Agency: Virginia Parole Board violated law, policies in case
The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in granting the release of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public.