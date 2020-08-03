MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-05-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-22
(two, three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
