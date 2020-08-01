MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22
(two, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Arizona Rep. Grijalva tests positive for virus
Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona says he has the coronavirus.
National
Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins
Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House in November, America will likely be in for a foreign policy about-face as Biden reverses, dismantles or severely curtails many of President Donald Trump's most significant and boldest actions.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:1-0-6-5(one, zero, six, five)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:6-0-4(six, zero, four)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22(two, four, six, eight, nine, ten,…