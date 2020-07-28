MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-06-08-10-13-15-18-19-20-22
(three, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
National
Barr says unrest not linked to Floyd, defends feds response
Attorney General William Barr defended the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America, saying on Tuesday "violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests" sparked by George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
National
Wisconsin Democrats question federal agents' Milwaukee role
A group of powerful Wisconsin Democrats peppered a federal prosecutor Tuesday with questions about his plan to deploy additional federal agents in Milwaukee, demanding to know if the agents would be used for crowd control and to protect federal property.
National
California Indian tribe gets back Big Sur ancestral lands
A Native American tribe has reclaimed a small part of ancestral lands on California's scenic Big Sur coast that were lost to Spanish colonial settlement nearly 250 years ago.
National
Barr, Park Police distance Trump from clearing of protesters
The head of U.S. Park Police insisted Tuesday that the forceful routing of protesters from the square in front of the White House last month…
National
Minnesota added to quarantine list in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Travelers from 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.