MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-09-10-13-14-18-19-20-21
(one, three, four, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Garmin acknowledges cyberattack, doesn't mention ransomware
The GPS device maker Garmin Ltd. acknowledged Monday being victimized by a cyberattack last week that encrypted some of its systems, knocking its fitness tracking and pilot navigation services offline. It said systems would be fully restored in the next few days.
NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet
With eight successful Mars landings, NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover.
More US agents may go to Portland; mayors want limits
The mayors of six U.S. cities appealed Monday to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities that don't want them, even as the Trump administration is considering sending more of them to Portland, Oregon.
DNR monitoring contaminated water spill in Marinette
Wisconsin environmental officials said Monday that they're monitoring cleanup of what they're calling an accidental release of contaminated river and groundwater at a fire-fighting training facility in Marinette.
Report: 2,866 COVID claims, 48 deaths among federal workers
Nearly 3,000 federal workers have filed compensation claims for having contracted COVID-19 on the job, a number that is expected to double by early next month, according to a Department of Labor review.