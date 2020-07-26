MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-11-12-15-18-19-20-21-22
(one, three, four, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:7-8-5(seven, eight, five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:6-7-9-5(six, seven, nine, five)
Maui braces for impact as Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii
Hawaii prepared for the onslaught of Hurricane Douglas on Sunday, with predictions of high winds, rain and storm surge.
Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest
A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia's capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon.