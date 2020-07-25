MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-15-18-21
(one, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tear gas fired again; Portland protest standoff continues
Federal agents again repeatedly fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests in Portland, Oregon, that continued into the early morning Saturday as demonstrations that have happened every night for two months showed no signs of letting up.
National
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown
Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday — in the rural Alabama county where his story began — as a humble man who sprang from his family's farm with a vision that "good trouble" could change the world.
Celebrities
Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88
Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," has died at 88.
Nation
Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids
Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month. Holly Davis' sixth-grade daughter will learn online,…
National
Georgia's Ossoff quarantines after wife positive for virus
Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is in isolation as is his wife, who contracted COVID-19, Ossoff confirmed Saturday.