MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-04-07-08-11-13-14-17-18-19-22
(one, four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids'
Vice President Mike Pence kept up the Trump administration's push for reopening schools and universities, insisting Friday that it can be done safely even amid public worries about the health risks posed by the coronavirus.
National
The Latest: Pandemic has killed 97 medical workers in Yemen
A humanitarian group says 97 medical workers in Yemen have died of the coronavirus, the first reliable estimate to give a glimpse into the pandemic's impact on the devastated health sector in the war-torn country.
Nation
Chinese researcher charged with US visa fraud is in custody
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so she could work in the U.S. was booked Friday into a Northern California jail and was expected to appear in federal court Monday.
National
At 88, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio makes 2nd comeback bid
Joe Arpaio is trying to win back the sheriff's post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years, facing his former second-in-command in the Aug. 4 Republican primary in what has become his second comeback bid.
Nation
Bodies still in New Orleans hotel construction wreckage
Contractors have not been able to recover either of two remaining bodies from the wreckage of a hotel that partly collapsed during construction last year, and they don't know when they'll be able to do so, New Orleans officials said Friday.