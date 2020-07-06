MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-07-09-11-14-15-17-20-21-22
(one, three, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More From Nation
National
Author sues to stop removal of controversial Kentucky mural
Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife sued the University of Kentucky on Monday to try to stop the removal of a mural that has been the object of protest for its depictions of Black people and Native Americans.
National
In reversal, Evers gives UW go-ahead for sex assault rules
Gov. Tony Evers has reversed course and given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to begin complying with new federal rules that bolster the rights of sexual misconduct defendants and narrow the range of sexual misconduct that colleges must investigate.
Nation
White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation
A white woman who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man over her walking her dog without a leash in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false police report.
National
Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges
Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said.
Music
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Charlie Daniels, who went from being an in-demand session musician to a staple of Southern rock with his hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia," has died at 83.