MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-14-18-19
(one, two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Authorities: 2 shot at Amazon facility in Florida
Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon facility near Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.
National
Pittsburgh protesters sue police, allege excessive force
A group of protesters is suing Pittsburgh city and police officials, saying officers used unnecessary, excessive force to disperse a crowd protesting against police brutality…
National
Billions of dollars in aid for small businesses go unclaimed
Billions of dollars offered by Congress as a lifeline to small businesses struggling to survive the pandemic are about to be left on the table when a key government program stops accepting applications for loans.
National
Abortion foes vent disappointment after Supreme Court ruling
Abortion opponents vented their disappointment and fury on Monday after the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law that would have curbed abortion access.
National
Federal appeals court upholds Maryland's ban on bump stocks
A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Maryland's ban on bump stocks and other devices that make guns fire faster, a state law that preceded a nationwide ban. Both bans responded to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.