MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-05-07-10-11-12-17-20-22
(one, three, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions
Venezuela's socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay, The Associated Press has learned.
National
House Democrats file bill nixing citizenship data-gathering
President Donald Trump's administration would be barred from gathering citizenship data through administrative records under a bill introduced Monday in the House, marking the latest challenge to an order Trump issued after the Supreme Court nixed his plan to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
National
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
The Trump administration is extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.
National
Atlantic City casinos reopening July 2, with masks mandatory
Atlantic City's casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and everyone inside the building wearing masks, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
Celebrities
'St. Elmo's Fire,' 'Lost Boys' director Joel Schumacher dies at 80
Joel Schumacher, the journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in "St. Elmo's Fire" and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin," has died. He was 80.