MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-05-11-12-13-14-16-17-20
(one, three, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: South Africa hits daily case record of nearly 5K
South Africa has announced nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases for a new daily record.
National
Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally, raising virus fears
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to pack an indoor arena Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel…
National
Metal barriers, Trump gear: Crowd readies for Tulsa rally
Supporters of President Donald Trump were filling streets Saturday around the Tulsa stadium where the president will hold his first rally in months, ready to welcome him back to the campaign trail despite warnings from health officials about the coronavirus.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:7-7-9-6(seven, seven, nine, six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:4-8-5(four, eight, five)